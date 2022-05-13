ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian Recalls 502 EVs: All You Need To Know

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN, for the first time, recalled 502 battery-powered pickup trucks over potentially faulty airbags that could pose a safety risk to children in the front passenger seat, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that Rivian's front passenger airbag may not perform appropriately during a crash due to a calibration error in the seat assembly.

In March, Rivian found that sensors designed to detect whether a child or a child seat was in the front passenger seat did not work correctly.

Rivian said the defect developed during the manufacturing of the seat assembly by a supplier and later determined that it was a calibration issue that may cause the sensors to perform inconsistently. The passenger seat-belt notification may chime when the seat is empty in some circumstances.

The recall covers 2022 Rivian R1T pickups built between late September of 2021 and early April 2022 at the company's factory in Normal, Ill. Rivian agreed to replace the passenger seat in the affected vehicles free of cost.

Rivian urged not to place infants and children in the front passenger seat of affected Rivian vehicles pending the replacement. Rivian did not expect the recall to lead to a material expense to its business.

Price Action: RIVN shares traded higher by 5.97% at $25.75 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

