Arbutus Arts Festival

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Friday, May 20 celebrate the best of Baltimore at the new Preakness LIVE Culinary, Arts, and Music Festival. We're focusing on the food. Executive Chef Saon Brice from BLK Swan Restaurant joined us live in studio to share more.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — An Annapolis man is set to honor his late mother's dreams of space travel by arranging to have her remains released into Earth's obit later this month. In the early 1960s, Marjorie Dufton, a flight instructor, was selected to join the Mercury Space Program, the...
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WBFF) — A liquor store in Carroll County sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5.1 million last week, the Maryland Lottery said. The record-setting Multi-Match prize sold at Hampstead Liquors in the 700 block of Hanover Pike was claimed, the lottery said. Also last week, someone who...
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Public Schools are closing 3 hours early today. Aftercare and evening activities are also canceled. Any activities involving students or staff, and community-sponsored programs in our buildings are canceled. Anne Arundel County Public Schools - After School Activities are canceled.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — BGE announced it will hold its annual preseason test cycling event Tuesday, on central air conditioners of voluntary PeakRewards participants. Participants will receive bill credits of up to $100 during the cycling season as a reward for allowing BGE to cycle their central air conditioners during periods of peak electricity usage. Last summer, PeakRewards participants received over $20 million in bill credits.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were rescued Monday from the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River near South Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood, the Baltimore Fire Department said. Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, said the people abandoned a row boat that was drifting into the Chesapeake Bay because...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — AARP released its 2022 Livability Index scores for the top cities and towns in the U.S. The index scores provide how well a community meets the needs of all residents regardless of age, income, and physical ability. Vice President of Family, Home, and Community for AARP...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The One Love Foundation partnered with the Baltimore Ravens and other organizations to host "Move for Love." A timed 5K run/walk, a family-friendly event to raise awareness and prevent relationship abuse. The One Love Foundation was created after Baltimore native Yeardley Love was killed by her...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the violence continues to seemingly go unchecked, Baltimore leaders seem to continue asking the public for help, without little policy shift. The unrelenting violence in Baltimore has some leaders swearing and others calling for help, but it’s unclear if any changes will become reality.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On a Saturday morning at Mt. Zion cemetery, it was more than a restoration, it was also healing. "Trying to bring the graveyard back again like it was when it first was here," said Patricia Redmond, better know as Ms. Pat. "It's not fair for these...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Veterans for Peace, Phil Berrigan Memorial Chapter, gathered at the Catonsville Knights of Columbus Hall, today. Colleagues and attendees gathered to commemorate the Viet Nam draft file-burning action in 1968, in honor of the chapter's namesake Phil Berrigan and his eight colleagues.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Swim season and beach vacations are right around the corner. One of the fastest ways to lose a few extra pounds is not at the gym, but at the grocery store. Dr. Rebecca Denison, educator with GBMC's Geckle Diabetes and Nutrition Center, joins the morning show...
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Three boys, one of whom was armed with a handgun, robbed and assaulted two other teenagers inside the Arundel Mills mall Saturday, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said the three boys approached the victims several inside the mall sometime before noon on Saturday. At...
Baltimore (WBFF) — A second Baltimore City mother comes forward saying her son is missing school because the district cannot provide a nurse. This comes just weeks after Project Baltimore broke the story of another Baltimore City student dealing with similar circumstances. Whitney Davis is the latest mother to...
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WBFF) — Seven people were injured late Monday after a "minor explosion" at a strip mall in Windsor Mill, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Lt. Travis Francis, a spokesman for the Fire Department, said Baltimore County police were called to Libra Nails and Spa around 9:15 p.m. inside the strip mall in the 1700 block of Rolling Road after a report that a former employee was on the premises.
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The violence this week in Baltimore City has been relentless. Since Monday eight people have been killed and at least another 16 wounded by gunshots. On Tuesday sixty rounds were fired from an assault rifle in a quadruple shooting leaving a 25-year-old man dead, and police out of evidence markers.
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — It's been more than a week since a massive sinkhole opened up on Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick, Maryland. Monday morning, 7News worked to find out if the rain over the weekend made the sinkhole any larger. City of Frederick spokesperson said there was no change to the hole from the rain and there are still no repairs started or final plans made. As of last week, crews estimate the growing hole is about 15 to 25 feet deep, and around 60 feet in width.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man and a woman were hurt in a shooting this morning. Just before 11:15 a.m., Baltimore City Police were sent to the 2400 of Brentwood Avenue because of a Shot Spotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man and...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Unrelenting violence in Baltimore has some city leaders calling for help. Councilman Robert Stokes saying it's time to bring in state troopers. Governor Larry Hogan saying he's considering another meeting with the police commissioner and mayor. Law enforcement expert and former chief of police in Martinsburg,...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid the relentless violence in Baltimore, calls are growing louder for extra help. Even city leaders are now saying more state intervention is needed. FOX45 spoke with a law enforcement expert on how this could save lives. In just the last week the city saw a...
