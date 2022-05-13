Arbutus Arts Festival

FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — It's been more than a week since a massive sinkhole opened up on Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick, Maryland. Monday morning, 7News worked to find out if the rain over the weekend made the sinkhole any larger. City of Frederick spokesperson said there was no change to the hole from the rain and there are still no repairs started or final plans made. As of last week, crews estimate the growing hole is about 15 to 25 feet deep, and around 60 feet in width.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO