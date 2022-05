(Washington County, MO) One person was injured following a two vehicle accident Sunday Morning in Washington County. 70-year-old Judith F. Taylor of Bismarck was driving northbound on Route M near Scout Camp Road when she failed to yield to Deborah A. McGraw of Caledonia. McGraw's vehicle struck the front left side of Taylor's vehicle and traveled off the roadway and down a ravine. McGraw did not suffer any injuries while Taylor suffered minor injuries was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Both were wearing their seat belts.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO