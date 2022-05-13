ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Jesse Ruben at Rams Head on Stage

By Demi Gough
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — An inspirational singer, songwriter from Brooklyn, NY is headlining...

Chef Saon Brice participates in Preakness LIVE Festival

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Friday, May 20 celebrate the best of Baltimore at the new Preakness LIVE Culinary, Arts, and Music Festival. We're focusing on the food. Executive Chef Saon Brice from BLK Swan Restaurant joined us live in studio to share more.
BALTIMORE, MD
Move for Love 5K run/walk for healthy relationships

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The One Love Foundation partnered with the Baltimore Ravens and other organizations to host "Move for Love." A timed 5K run/walk, a family-friendly event to raise awareness and prevent relationship abuse. The One Love Foundation was created after Baltimore native Yeardley Love was killed by her...
BALTIMORE, MD
Westminster man claims record-setting $5.1M Multi-Match jackpot

A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...
WESTMINSTER, MD
DC steak-and-frites chain Medium Rare signs lease for Baltimore spot

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
BALTIMORE, MD
BGE to hold annual preseason test cycling event for PeakRewards program

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — BGE announced it will hold its annual preseason test cycling event Tuesday, on central air conditioners of voluntary PeakRewards participants. Participants will receive bill credits of up to $100 during the cycling season as a reward for allowing BGE to cycle their central air conditioners during periods of peak electricity usage. Last summer, PeakRewards participants received over $20 million in bill credits.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham husband & wife celebrate wedding anniversary with $50,000 Powerball win

NOTTINGHAM, MD—What better way to celebrate a wedding anniversary than with a $50,000 Powerball win? Such was the gift Lady Luck recently gave to a Nottingham couple married for more than three decades. The 67-year-old husband bought the lucky ticket on April 25 while visiting Weis Markets located at 4126 East Joppa Road (21236). He frequently stops in at the … Continue reading "Nottingham husband & wife celebrate wedding anniversary with $50,000 Powerball win" The post Nottingham husband & wife celebrate wedding anniversary with $50,000 Powerball win appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
2022 Baltimore Area Farmers Markets

It’s May… and you know what that means… farmers markets are sprouting all over town! Here are some of our favorite Baltimore area weekly markets all in one convenient place so you can see which markets happen when. Keep it handy so you know where to nab local fresh fruits, veggies, and baked goods.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Senator Van Hollen in hospital following "minor stroke"

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Sunday night, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen says he suffered from a minor stroke and is currently in the hospital under observation. He says he began to feel " lightheadedness" and neck pain during a speech in western Maryland. Van Hollen is expected to return...
MARYLAND STATE
Weather Cancellations and Delays

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Public Schools are closing 3 hours early today. Aftercare and evening activities are also canceled. Any activities involving students or staff, and community-sponsored programs in our buildings are canceled. Anne Arundel County Public Schools - After School Activities are canceled.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Maryland Homes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a Prince Georges County woman for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at two buildings in Maryland, according to authorities. The charges stem from two arson investigations that were launched following separate firebomings in October 2021, fire officials said. The Maryland State Apprehension Team assisted with the arrest. Latrice Joneah Williams, 20, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested on multiple charges, including Arson 1st Degree and Manufacturing and Possession of a Destructive Device, fire officials said. State investigators allege that she attempted to inflict damage on a house in the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf, Maryland,...
WALDORF, MD
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Maryland

UPDATE (4:36 p.m.) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for areas around Waldorf, Clinton and Fort Washington until 5:15 p.m. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service. UPDATE (4:10 p.m.) -- Radar shows a strong storm west of D.C. that's...
MARYLAND STATE
Monday Morning House Call: eating well to get healthy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Swim season and beach vacations are right around the corner. One of the fastest ways to lose a few extra pounds is not at the gym, but at the grocery store. Dr. Rebecca Denison, educator with GBMC's Geckle Diabetes and Nutrition Center, joins the morning show...
BALTIMORE, MD

