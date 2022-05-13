ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speculator, NY

This Massive New York Rock Isn’t A Bunch Of Hogwash

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
 4 days ago
While driving through the Adirondacks here in New York, have you ever seen The Pig Rock? This big pig rock has been making drivers smile since the early1960s. For those that don't know, The Pig Rock is about six miles north of Speculator, on the east side of Route 30. Shockingly...

