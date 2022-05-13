This Massive New York Rock Isn’t A Bunch Of Hogwash
By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
Big Frog 104
4 days ago
While driving through the Adirondacks here in New York, have you ever seen The Pig Rock? This big pig rock has been making drivers smile since the early1960s. For those that don't know, The Pig Rock is about six miles north of Speculator, on the east side of Route 30. Shockingly...
An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
When the New York State weather permits I spend a fair amount of time outdoors. My girl and I love to take the dog and find a trail we haven't explored before and see what we can see. One thing I don't want to see is a snake. Even if you see a dead one you can't trust it and this is why.
Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
New York State is historic, iconic, and most of all, beautiful. From Niagra Falls in the West to the sandy beaches of Long Island in the East. There is no denying that New York is a state that's brimming with beautiful places to see.
Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […]
The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
A man in Upstate New York posted a video of a rather large cat walking through his neighborhood and he asked people what type of animal they thought it was. The results varied and were quite interesting, and speculation ran wild. See the video of this big cat below- what...
Edythe Broad became a billionaire for the first time last year. Sadly it was due to the death of her husband Eli Broad in April 2021, and this month Forbes listed Edythe on their annual list of billionaires.
Question: “A cardinal bird is pecking at my window constantly. How do I make it stop?” asks Kay Baker of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Kenn and Kimberly: When a bird starts pecking at a window like that, it has mistaken its reflection for another bird and is trying to drive it away. Some individuals become obsessed with these phantom rivals and may attack them for weeks.
Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from a home. The footage shows a...
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
As calls come to remove Ed Koch's name from New York's Queensboro Bridge over his abysmal handling of the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, it's been revealed that the colorful city mayor was secretly gay and terrified of being outed. Koch, who never came out during his lifetime, was a...
Does anyone have a cool, $28M laying around? If so, then this secluded country paradise just 90 minutes south of Albany may pique your interest. Currently, it belongs to Richard Gere and has been listed on the real estate market since January. I'll be honest, of all the celebrities who...
A new invasive species has been found in Northern New York. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that Eurasian Tench has been found in the Akwesasne area. This was after a fish was caught by a traditional fisherman in recent days.
Fossils uncovered at the Tanis dig site in North Dakota appear to contain evidence from the aftermath of the asteroid strike, even though the impact was almost 2,000 miles away. Some 66 million years ago, a devastating asteroid struck Earth, obliterating the dinosaurs and heralding the rise of mammals. Now,...
Richard Gere has a buyer for his "magical" $28 million dollar Hudson Valley home. Take a look inside. In January, Hudson Valley Post shared a secret look inside actor Richard Gere's stunning $30 million Hudson Valley home that's been described as "magical." Gere listed his Westchester County home for $28...
Dogs are America’s most popular pets, and almost 50 million households have one or more. They are great companions and can be playmates, hard workers, herders, and guardians. But some kinds of dogs, frankly, are smarter than others — and, to put it bluntly, who wants a dumb dog? Smart dogs definitely have practical advantages: […]
Berkshire County is home to an abundance of beautiful real estate with jaw-dropping views of our little corner of the world. Many of these properties come with what to most people is a hefty price, but for wealthy city dwellers, they see a luxurious 6,000 square foot mansion on 100 acres for $4 Million and think they've found a steal.
Comments / 0