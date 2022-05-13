Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AT&T, Harley-Davidson And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said even though Harley-Davidson Inc HOG is "cheap, it’s not what we want."

Cramer said Talos Energy Inc TALO is a "little small for me, but it’ll do the job."

AT&T Inc T is making a comeback, he said. "You can ride it for a couple points, not more than that."

Cramer said he has always liked Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII.

When asked about Snowflake Inc SNOW, Cramer said, "If you take a view for a Snowflake, if you take a view for a DoorDash, if you take a view for an Airbnb, Inc. ABNB, then you’re not going to look at it for the next two years, then you can start buying Snowflake tomorrow morning."

The "Mad Money" host said Jumia Technologies AG JMIA is too dangerous.

Cramer said GoodYear Tire & Rubber Co GT had a "really bad previous quarter, better quarter this quarter, that’s why it sells where it is."