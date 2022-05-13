Pella Girls Golfers 2nd at Newton; Boys Soccer Senior Night Tonight

The team portion of the season has come to an end for the Knoxville Girls Tennis Squad as the Panthers lost to Newton in the class 1A first round regional 5-3. After singles wins by Kate Schneider, Jadyn Streigle and Riley Dailey the Cardinals, who also won three singles matches took two doubles matches before the meet was halted due to Newton having enough matches to win. The Panthers season is not totally over as Streigle and Olivia Maasdam will play in the class 1A doubles state tournament. Boys golf takes center stage on Monday as the Panthers will try to get to state for the second straight season as they play in the class 3A district at Bos Landen in Pella. Knoxville won the sectional on Wednesday by four strokes over runner-up Winterset. Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they have out a lot of pressure on themselves to get back at State, but its a pressure the relish.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO