Pella Girls Golfers 2nd at Newton; Boys Soccer Senior Night Tonight

The Pella Christian girls tennis team hosted the class 1A team regionals Saturday morning and defeated Oskaloosa and Albia to advance to the Regional Final. Needing to win five matches to advance, the Eagles started the day with a hard fought 5-4 victory over Oskaloosa. Katy Roose picked up a win in #1 singles (6-4, 6-1), while Sydney Van Arendonk won at #3 singles (4-6, 6-4, 1-0) and Laurey Johnson (6-1, 6-0) and Reagan De Vries (2-6, 7-6, 1-0) won at #5 and #6 singles. After dropping the first two doubles matches, the #3 doubles team of Johnson and De Vries clinch the match for P.C. with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Having defeated Oskaloosa, the Eagles then moved on to play Albia and dominated in a 5-0 sweep. All five victories came in singles play. The wins came from Roose, Claire Vander Molen at #2 singles, Van Arendonk, Johnson, and De Vries.
