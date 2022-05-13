ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Washington School Board Approves Preliminary Middle School Designs

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary designs for the middle school project were approved by the Washington Community School Board Wednesday. Superintendent Willie Stone and Business Manager Jeff Dieleman explained...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

WEDG, Kalona Offering Student-Built Construction Employment

Washington County high school students interested in construction and looking for summer employment have a new opportunity through the Washington Economic Development Group. WEDG Executive Director Mary Audia says this summer they are implementing a student-built housing project in Kalona, “So we’re signing up students that are interested in learning more about the construction trades and if anybody wants any information about that, that’s going to be starting this summer. And we’ve got applications available, the Kalona Economic Development Group, the home builders association, City of Kalona, WEDG, and a few builders in the area are going to be collaborating on that to work on that project together.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Former Riverside Mayor Running for Supervisors Position

Former Riverside City Council Member and Mayor Bill Poch has thrown his hat into the upcoming Republican June 7 Primary Election for Washington County Board of Supervisors District 3, running against incumbent Marcus Fedler. Poch tells us why he is running for County Supervisor, “The reason why I’m running for...
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Holding ARPA Work Session Tuesday

Kalona Cooperative Technology Company will present on an expansion of rural broadband service during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. The meeting will also include items tabled last week on a revision to the county ambulance service policy manual and a safety committee update, and the board will consider a personnel change request and acknowledgement of an equipment purchase for the secondary roads department. The board will meet at 9 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse, with a work session scheduled for 10 a.m. regarding American Rescue Plan Act funds. Zoom Meeting ID: 726 335 628. Password: 800802. For telephone audio access dial 312-626-6799.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Next Stop, State! Demon Boys Secure Runner-Up at Districts

Two strokes. That is what separated the Washington boys’ golf team from disappointing heartbreak and pure jubilation. Fortunately for Demon faithful they experienced the latter when they cracked the top two at Monday’s class 3A district meet in Shellsburg to clinch their first state bid since 2018. It...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Wellman Finishes Repairs; Restores Water Treatment Processes

Last week the City of Wellman put a contingency plan in place for water treatment following an equipment and well issue that caused them to change how they were disinfecting water. According to a statement released by the city this week, repairs have been made to the well and preliminary samples show that the issue has been resolved. They have changed back to the regular process of using free chlorine to treat water, instead of the temporary chloramine mixture.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie’s Scarff Shoots at Districts

Golden Hawk boys golfer Warren Scarff saw his season come to a close Monday in the district round of the Class 2A golf postseason at Heritage Oaks near Mediapolis. Scarff, a junior, was the lone Mid-Prairie representative in the meet. He fired a 19-over-par round of 91 that included six pars and nine bogeys, placing 30th in the field of 64. Nate Offerman of Dyersville-Beckman and Dylan Countryman of West Branch tied for the individual low round with their four over, 76s. The Bears won the team title with a 325. The Class 2A meet will be next week at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Mount Pleasant Organization Receives Award from Davenport Diocese

A Mount Pleasant organization was recently honored for their contributions to the immigrant community. On April 21, Iowa Welcomes Immigrant Neighbors, or IowaWINs,, received the One Among Us Justice Award by the Catholic Diocese of Davenport during the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award Ceremony at St. Ambrose University. Bishop Thomas R. Zinkula presented the award, which reads, “For their efforts and humble service to help meet the direct needs of the Mount Pleasant immigrant community. For their love and compassion for people in a time of great need. For their ability to change the trajectory for countless individuals and families, benefiting them for generations to come. IowaWINs models how to care for the least among us by being One Among Us.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kciiradio.com

34th Washington Farmers Market Season Begins Thursday

The Washington Farmers Market season begins Thursday, with the hopes of being the biggest yet with many vendors and amenities offered to the community. Main Street Washington Executive Director Sarah Grunewaldt says they are looking forward to repeating last year’s increased attendance from vendors and visitors, with more featured food trucks to satisfy customer demand, and the return of the salsa contest in August after a couple year absence. Grunewaldt shares how the produce selection might look these first couple of weeks, “I think it’s going to be a little slim, honestly. Just with how the growing season is going so far. A: it’s been dry even though we’ve had a ton of rain and B: it’s been cold and so I think we’re probably going to be a little delayed. But we’re going to have wonderful baked goods, we’re going to have wonderful meat products, we do have some egg vendors. The spring veggies will come.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Reid D. Orris

Celebration of life service for 91-year-old Reid D. Orris of Washington will be at 10:30a.m. Thursday, May 19th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Wednesday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Daniel Lee Reed

Funeral services for 75-year-old Daniel Lee Reed of Kalona will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday May 20th at Mother Cabrini Catholic Church in Richland. Burial will be in Richland Friends Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials for the Richland Volunteer Fire Department, Southeastern Renal Dialysis, LLC in Fairfield, or for Stead Children’s Hospital in Iowa City may be left at the church. Gould Funeral Home of Richland is in charge of arrangements.
RICHLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Carson Grace Clemons

Family of seven-month-old Carson Grace Clemons will be present to receive friends Friday, May 20th from 5-8p.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Private family services will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorials have been established for Little Super Heroes in Fairfield or the Carson Clemons Memorial.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Beverly Rhoades

Services are pending at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home for Beverly Rhoades, age 86, of Washington, Iowa. Beverly died Friday, May 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Ronald Frank Gates

Celebration of life services for 78-year-old Ronald Frank Gates of Washington will be held at 10:30a.m. Friday, May 27th at the Prairie Flower Baptist Church. Military honors will be accorded following services at the church. Interment will take place at the Edward’s Cemetery in Oakville. Memorials have been established for Prairie Flower Baptist Church or Iowa Regular Baptist Camp in Ventura. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Dnita Sue Russell

Funeral services will be held at a later date for 73-year-old Dnita Sue Russell of Washington, Iowa, formerly of Sterling, Illinois. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Sterling. Memorials have been established for St. Judes Children’s Hospital. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Clarabell Vittetoe

Mass of the Resurrection for 88-year-old Clarabell Marie Vittetoe of Washington will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21st at St. James Catholic Church. Calling hours will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Rosary services will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A general memorial has been established. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Send Rempel To State

Teams from the eastern half of Iowa and beyond converged on Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City Monday for the Class 1A district tournment with team and individual state tournament bids on the line. Hillcrest Academy will see the maroon and black in Ames this year as the Raven’s Jace Rempel highlighted area competitors by taking one of those state bids, firing a district runner-up round of 84, one shot behind district champion Ryan Stiles of Earlham with an 83. After clinching the bid, Rempel, and his coach Phil Schintler talked about the day. Rempel said, “Hole 15 was big, I put a shot from 200 yards pretty close for birdie. All I could think of when I saw the scores was on to state! Nothing else but that!”
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Woman Ordered Probation for Lee County Burglary

A Washington woman recently pleaded guilty to a lesser offense in South Lee County. Fifty-one year-old My Hanh Nguyen was originally charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Court documents show that Nguyen’s judgment was deferred and she was placed on probation not to exceed five years. Nguyen was ordered to pay $120 in victim restitution and a civil penalty of $1,025, but was found not to have the reasonable ability to pay Category B restitution. No pleas or judgment were entered for counts of forgery, a class D felony, and possession of burglar’s tools, an aggravated misdemeanor.
LEE COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland Teen Given Five Years Probation for Mount Pleasant Incidents

Another sentencing was recently filed for one of six people who were arrested last December following a string of vehicle burglaries, firearm thefts, robberies, and other incidents in the Mount Pleasant area. Court records show 19-year-old Ryan Isaac Maschmann of Wayland pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
WAYLAND, IA

