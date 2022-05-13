Washington School Board Approves Preliminary Middle School Designs

The Washington Farmers Market season begins Thursday, with the hopes of being the biggest yet with many vendors and amenities offered to the community. Main Street Washington Executive Director Sarah Grunewaldt says they are looking forward to repeating last year’s increased attendance from vendors and visitors, with more featured food trucks to satisfy customer demand, and the return of the salsa contest in August after a couple year absence. Grunewaldt shares how the produce selection might look these first couple of weeks, “I think it’s going to be a little slim, honestly. Just with how the growing season is going so far. A: it’s been dry even though we’ve had a ton of rain and B: it’s been cold and so I think we’re probably going to be a little delayed. But we’re going to have wonderful baked goods, we’re going to have wonderful meat products, we do have some egg vendors. The spring veggies will come.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO