Parker Holman has been saying it to his Rossview Hawks for weeks. “May is all about finding a way to keep playing baseball.”. After winning the District 13-4A title last week, the Hawks hosted the 14-4A runner-up Dickson County Cougars on Monday with a spot in the region championship – and a guaranteed spot in the state sectional – on the line. The loser’s season would end.

DICKSON, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO