It’s never been easier to recreate your favorite “Euphoria” beauty looks at home. Doniella “Donni” Davy, the makeup artist behind the bold, glittering looks on the hit HBO show, launched her very own beauty brand, Half Magic, on Tuesday. Priced from $10 to $26, the vegan and cruelty-free line offers high-impact eye paints that double as liners, iridescent highlighters, liquid lipsticks, lip liners, a setting spray, face gems and several beauty tools. “I draw much of my inspiration from TikTok and Instagram, including but not at all limited to Gen Z’s interpretation and recreations of ‘Euphoria’-inspired makeup,” Davy tells Page Six Style of...

