CNBC's Final Trades: United Rentals, Amazon, Raytheon And SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named United Rentals, Inc. URI as her pick.

“I think we need to start to be careful differentiating story stocks and growth stocks,” Harrington said. “United Rentals has $24 of earnings and those are expected to grow by 33% this year. Trades at 9.6 times earnings and you get to buy 20% cheaper than what it was a month ago."

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said the sell-off in Amazon.com, Inc’s AMZN is “pretty stupid.”

The stock is now trading below where it was in February of 2020. If you’re in this and you haven’t sold it yet, what exactly are you waiting for?” He added, “I think the sellers exhaust themselves right around here.”

Jon Najarian named SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE as his final trade, saying that he had bought the June 59 puts.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX for “solid industrial, good defense company. I hate to say it, but their products are in high demand."