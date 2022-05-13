ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalona, IA

Local Scout Completes Eagle Project

By John Bain
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Kalona has new signage on the Southtown Area Trail thanks to Boy Scout Mose Yoder. Mose is a member of Scout Troop 235 in Riverside, and he installed the signs as a project to earn his Eagle Scout rank, the highest a boy scout can receive. Requirements include...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie’s Scarff Shoots at Districts

Golden Hawk boys golfer Warren Scarff saw his season come to a close Monday in the district round of the Class 2A golf postseason at Heritage Oaks near Mediapolis. Scarff, a junior, was the lone Mid-Prairie representative in the meet. He fired a 19-over-par round of 91 that included six pars and nine bogeys, placing 30th in the field of 64. Nate Offerman of Dyersville-Beckman and Dylan Countryman of West Branch tied for the individual low round with their four over, 76s. The Bears won the team title with a 325. The Class 2A meet will be next week at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington School Board Approves Stewart, Lincoln Masonry Projects

Tuck pointing work will continue at the Washington Community School District’s elementary buildings this summer. Superintendent Willie Stone recently presented the school board with a request for Seedorff Masonry to continue this work at Stewart and Lincoln elementaries which was already budgeted in the district’s five-year plan, “We’ll be able to finish Stewart at $48,000 and then we’ll be able to put a pretty good chunk into the Lincoln Elementary project at $54,000 of work this year and the next two years we’ve got another $50,000 of work that we’re planning on so that should get those two buildings up to snuff.”
LINCOLN, IA
kciiradio.com

Next Stop, State! Demon Boys Secure Runner-Up at Districts

Two strokes. That is what separated the Washington boys’ golf team from disappointing heartbreak and pure jubilation. Fortunately for Demon faithful they experienced the latter when they cracked the top two at Monday’s class 3A district meet in Shellsburg to clinch their first state bid since 2018. It...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

WEDG, Kalona Offering Student-Built Construction Employment

Washington County high school students interested in construction and looking for summer employment have a new opportunity through the Washington Economic Development Group. WEDG Executive Director Mary Audia says this summer they are implementing a student-built housing project in Kalona, “So we’re signing up students that are interested in learning more about the construction trades and if anybody wants any information about that, that’s going to be starting this summer. And we’ve got applications available, the Kalona Economic Development Group, the home builders association, City of Kalona, WEDG, and a few builders in the area are going to be collaborating on that to work on that project together.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Girls Roll in Regional Opener; Play For State Wednesday

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls golf team took control of action early on Friday and finished strong en route to a first round regional championship at the Kalona Golf Course. The Hawks shot a 395, their season best for 18-holes, including a back nine 194 to take the tournament by more than 40 shots over second place Wilton at 438. A trio at the top of the card led the Golden Hawks with Madelyn Bender, Madi Davidson, and Gabi Robertson all firing a team best 98. Elliot Debler finished with a 101, Addison English 102 and Alexa Huber 103. With the win, Mid-Prairie moves on to the 2A regional final Wednesday at West Liberty where they will face teams and individuals from Wilton, Louisa-Muscatine, Dyersville-Beckman Catholic, Anamosa, Denver, Monticello and Mediapolis for the right to advance to the state tournament in Cedar Falls.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Send Rempel To State

Teams from the eastern half of Iowa and beyond converged on Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City Monday for the Class 1A district tournment with team and individual state tournament bids on the line. Hillcrest Academy will see the maroon and black in Ames this year as the Raven’s Jace Rempel highlighted area competitors by taking one of those state bids, firing a district runner-up round of 84, one shot behind district champion Ryan Stiles of Earlham with an 83. After clinching the bid, Rempel, and his coach Phil Schintler talked about the day. Rempel said, “Hole 15 was big, I put a shot from 200 yards pretty close for birdie. All I could think of when I saw the scores was on to state! Nothing else but that!”
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Former Riverside Mayor Running for Supervisors Position

Former Riverside City Council Member and Mayor Bill Poch has thrown his hat into the upcoming Republican June 7 Primary Election for Washington County Board of Supervisors District 3, running against incumbent Marcus Fedler. Poch tells us why he is running for County Supervisor, “The reason why I’m running for...
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Daniel Lee Reed

Funeral services for 75-year-old Daniel Lee Reed of Kalona will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday May 20th at Mother Cabrini Catholic Church in Richland. Burial will be in Richland Friends Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials for the Richland Volunteer Fire Department, Southeastern Renal Dialysis, LLC in Fairfield, or for Stead Children’s Hospital in Iowa City may be left at the church. Gould Funeral Home of Richland is in charge of arrangements.
RICHLAND, IA
Axios Des Moines

Walleye season is booming in Iowa

It's prime walleye season in Iowa. Did you know the magic doesn't start in the state's rivers, but rather, in giant fish lava lamps?Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is busy hatching an astounding 145 million walleyes and stocking them into the state's waters this year.Most of those will be sac fry. But they're also raising around 700,000 two-inch fish and 400,000 seven-inch fish.State of play: The number of naturally spawning walleye in Iowa is low, but they're one of the most popular fish for anglers to catch, said Joe Larscheid, the department's chief of fisheries. That's...
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Bears Best Hawks in Shoot Out

The Mid-Prairie boys soccer team and No. 16 West Branch battled in a River Valley Conference match that went the distance Friday night in Wellman, with the Bears taking a 2-1 win in penalty kicks. Each team had a goal in regulation, with Mid-Prairie’s coming just after halftime, on a 42nd minute penalty kick strike from Tucker Miller. With the game even at one through regulation, the two teams played a pair of 10 minute extra periods to a scoreless stalemate, sending action to penalty kicks. Each team knocked in their first two leaving things even going to the third kick. Golden Hawk goalkeeper Justice Jones would stop the next two tries from the Bears, but Mid-Prairie couldn’t connect on their last three, dropping the shoot out 3-2 and the match 2-1.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Carson Grace Clemons

Family of seven-month-old Carson Grace Clemons will be present to receive friends Friday, May 20th from 5-8p.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Private family services will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorials have been established for Little Super Heroes in Fairfield or the Carson Clemons Memorial.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KIMT

Hawkeye QB wins Iowa Motion Picture Awards

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A local bank and its Hawkeye spokesman were winners at the 31st Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards. First Security Bank & Trust and University of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras received two Awards of Achievement. One for in the category “Commercials with a Budget of $1,000-$4,999” where Petras steps in to rescue a group of young football players who are struggling on the field. The other was in the “Spokesperson” category for a series of videos where Petras promotes First Security’s services and dedication to financial literacy, including the tagline, “Don’t be a ‘Spend-ster.’ Listen to Spencer and save money with First Security.”
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Beverly Rhoades

Services are pending at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home for Beverly Rhoades, age 86, of Washington, Iowa. Beverly died Friday, May 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

34th Washington Farmers Market Season Begins Thursday

The Washington Farmers Market season begins Thursday, with the hopes of being the biggest yet with many vendors and amenities offered to the community. Main Street Washington Executive Director Sarah Grunewaldt says they are looking forward to repeating last year’s increased attendance from vendors and visitors, with more featured food trucks to satisfy customer demand, and the return of the salsa contest in August after a couple year absence. Grunewaldt shares how the produce selection might look these first couple of weeks, “I think it’s going to be a little slim, honestly. Just with how the growing season is going so far. A: it’s been dry even though we’ve had a ton of rain and B: it’s been cold and so I think we’re probably going to be a little delayed. But we’re going to have wonderful baked goods, we’re going to have wonderful meat products, we do have some egg vendors. The spring veggies will come.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Reid D. Orris

Celebration of life service for 91-year-old Reid D. Orris of Washington will be at 10:30a.m. Thursday, May 19th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Wednesday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County.
WASHINGTON, IA

