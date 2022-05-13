Local Scout Completes Eagle Project

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls golf team took control of action early on Friday and finished strong en route to a first round regional championship at the Kalona Golf Course. The Hawks shot a 395, their season best for 18-holes, including a back nine 194 to take the tournament by more than 40 shots over second place Wilton at 438. A trio at the top of the card led the Golden Hawks with Madelyn Bender, Madi Davidson, and Gabi Robertson all firing a team best 98. Elliot Debler finished with a 101, Addison English 102 and Alexa Huber 103. With the win, Mid-Prairie moves on to the 2A regional final Wednesday at West Liberty where they will face teams and individuals from Wilton, Louisa-Muscatine, Dyersville-Beckman Catholic, Anamosa, Denver, Monticello and Mediapolis for the right to advance to the state tournament in Cedar Falls.
