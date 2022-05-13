Fairfield Teens Being Tried as Adults for Graber’s Murder

A Mount Pleasant man who was arrested last year for third-degree burglary, a class D felony, in Washington County was recently given probation. Court documents show 19-year-old Dallyn Joe Kern arrested for alleged burglaries that occurred in February of 2021 at Madison Mini Storage in Washington. Among the items that went missing was a chainsaw that was located in Kern’s vehicle during the execution of a search warrant by the Fort Madison Police Department. Kern’s charge was changed this March to possession of stolen property, an aggravated misdemeanor. Through a plea agreement Kern was ordered to serve two years probation with a two-year prison sentence suspended. He must pay a $855 fine with a 15% criminal services surcharge, Category B restitution, and any pecuniary damages filed. His roommate, 29-year-old Desiree Lynn Bishop was convicted of felony burglary for her involvement in the crime, and was given five years probation. Kern and Bishop were also involved in a string of burglaries in North Lee County for which Kern pleaded guilty last year to eight counts and Bishop pleaded guilty to 10, and they were both placed on probation.

LEE COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO