Fairfield, IA

Fairfield Teens Being Tried as Adults for Graber’s Murder

By Sam McIntosh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Fairfield teenagers charged with the death of high school teacher Nohema Graber will be tried as adults, given a second ruling filed by District Court Judge Shawn Showers Thursday. Sixteen-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller’s reverse waiver request to be tried in juvenile court was denied for charges of...

