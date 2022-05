BEDFORD – Having the chance to provide feedback during a public meeting was the point of emphasis during the Bedford City Council meeting Monday evening. “Some of these meetings take place at 4:00 p.m., and most people aren’t off of work by then. It is important to allow everyone the opportunity to have the chance to attend and share their feedback on changes that could affect them,” said Council Member Dan Bortner.

