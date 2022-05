Katherine Ellen Norman Joiner, 43, of Hahira, Georgia passed away at her home on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born in Valdosta, Georgia at the hospital on Moody Air Force Base on March 28, 1979 to the late Rhea Norman and Debra Giffin Norman. As a military dependent, Katie traveled the world and was a friend to many. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ, her children, her family, her friends, and to cook. Katie could turn any conversation into a song, and if you knew her, you can hear her doing this even now.

