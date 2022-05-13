ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannes’ Doc Day Lineup Includes Discussions on ‘Polaris,’ ‘Moonage Daydream,’ Indian Filmmakers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cannes Docs sidebar of the Cannes Film Market has announced the lineup of its annual Doc Day, which takes place on May 24. The day will open with a morning session dedicated to ACID Cannes 2022 title “Polaris,” described by organizers as “a creative and human journey interwoven with uncompromising,...

Jan Kounen, Kate Ogborn, Lisa Marie Russo Among Work-in-Progress Pitches at Cannes Animation Day

The fourth edition of Animation Day, which is part of the Cannes Film Festival’s Market, will take place on May 22. A one-day event aimed at the global animation filmmaking community, it is a joint initiative launched in 2019 by the Cannes Film Market and the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival, in partnership with Animation! Ventana Sur, the animation branch of Latin America’s leading film market.
Cannes Aims to Bring Web3 to the Film Industry With First-Ever NFTCannes Summit

The first-ever NFTCannes Summit will take place at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. This annual event is designed to connect leading minds from the media and entertainment industry to innovators, creators and investors in web3. Officially kicking off on May 23 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the summit is...
Review: 'Men' an arty horror film that stumbles in the woods

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Somewhere in the southwest of England is a sprawling stone estate nestled along hedge-lined lanes that you can rent, complete with wood fireplaces, low oak beams, an apple tree in the yard and a room for a baby grand piano. But the listing on Airbnb, Vrbo or Booking.com might not mention one small complication: It comes with a naked dude in the yard.
Agnieszka Holland
David Bowie
Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Kendrick Lamar Drops Fiery Video for ‘N95’

A day after his released his dense and complex album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” and six days after his mind-melting deep fake clip for “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar has unveiled the video for one of the 18-song album’s standout tracks, “N95.”
‘Washington Black’ Hulu Series Casts Billy Boyd, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Julian Rhind-Tutt (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Washington Black” series at Hulu has cast Billy Boyd, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, and Julian Rhind-Tutt in recurring roles, Variety has learned exclusively. “Washington Black” is adapted from Esi Edugyan’s novel of the same name. The nine-episode series is set in the 19th century and follows Washington “Wash” Black (Ernest Kingsley Jr.) as he flees from a Barbados sugar plantation after a shocking death threatens to upend his life. He becomes the protégé of Medwin Harris (Sterling K. Brown), a Black refugee from Nova Scotia who serves as the de facto major of Black Halifax. While trying to outrun his past and the hunters on his tail, he meets Tanna (Lola Evans), a young wealthy British woman who passed as white but was secretly born of a Melanesian mother on the Solomon Islands, forcing her and her father to flee London for Nova Scotia. Tanna’s father pushes her into an arranged marriage with a white merchant to protect her, but she falls in love with Wash and begins to wonder what her life could be like with him.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Gives Emotional Cannes Opening Night Speech: ‘The Dictator Will Lose’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outshone all of the stars at the Cannes Film Festival after he addressed the opening night crowd of actors and filmmakers, delivering an emotional plea on behalf of his war-torn country. Appearing via video, Zelenskyy had festival-goers dabbing their eyes. “We continue fighting,” Zelenskyy said. “We...
How Google Maps Helped ‘Undone’ Season 2 Animators Recreate San Antonio, Mexico City

Rotoscope animation is a rare technique on television, and a rare one to see used as well as it is in Prime Video’s “Undone.”. Created by Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the series is shot in live-action on green screen soundstages, with the footage animated by the companies Submarine and Minnow Mountain. The result is a formally inventive series that uses dreamlike, hazy animated imagery to tell the slippery story of Alma (Rosa Salazar) as she confronts her memories of her father’s death by leaping through time to prevent it.
ABC tries something brave: drama with journalist as hero

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. ABC is bringing actress Hilary Swank and the writer of the 2015 Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” together for a new drama about a journalist working in Alaska. The Thursday series “Alaska” headlines a fall schedule announced Tuesday that...
Netflix announces it is cutting 150 jobs - including top original content executives - amid a slowdown in revenue and a decline in subscribers that has shaken the entertainment industry

Netflix says it's cutting about 150 jobs after announcing that it's lost 200,000 subscribers since the end of last year. Most of the employees being laid off are based in the US and work in creative positions across film and TV. The California-based streaming service is even eliminating some executive...
Review: ‘Chip ‘n Dale’ evoke Roger Rabbit in meta reboot

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you must reboot an over 30-year-old Disney Channel cartoon like “ Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” you could do much worse than looking to “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” for inspiration. But it is a high bar and though “Chip ‘n Dale” might not reach the heights of that Robert Zemeckis film, it is still a pleasant surprise stuffed to the brim with pop culture references that children of the “Chip ‘n Dale” era may enjoy.
Kit Harington to Star in ‘Mary’s Monster’ About Frankenstein Creator

Kit Harington is set to star in Fulwell 73’s biopic of Mary Shelley, titled “Mary’s Monster. Variety first broke the news that the film was in pre-production earlier this year. More from Variety. 'Frankenstein' Writer Mary Shelley Biopic, 'Mary's Monster,' in Works From Fulwell 73 (EXCLUSIVE) Fulwell...
