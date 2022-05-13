Margaret (Marge) Korth

GRAFTON - The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a car that caused a motorcyclist to crash in Grafton Friday, leading to a severe head injury. The accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Friday, when the 79-year-old motorcyclist was traveling south on Port Washington Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release. They said a motorist traveling west on Lakefield Road failed to yield at the intersection with Port Washington Road, forcing the motorcyclist to “lay down” his bike, a move that avoids an accident but can pose great risk to the rider. The rider suffered a severe head injury and a possible leg injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee due to the extent of his head injury.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO