Waukesha, WI

Margaret (Marge) Korth

Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Margaret (Marge) Korth went to eternal life Dec....

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Marit Ingrid Hoff

Marit Ingrid Hoff (nee Holton) passed into eternal life on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at age 75. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald for 52 years, and loving mother of Jennifer (Tyler) Hauser, Steven (Debra) Hoff and Karen (Patrick) McCoy; proud grandma of Jackson, Austin and Mason Hauser, Brandon and Bryce Hoff and Connor, Greta, Clare, Marta and the late Graham McCoy. Dog mom of Molly. Daughter of the late Hans and Irene Holton. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donna J. Lanagan, 75

Donna J. Lanagan of Grafton passed away at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon on Sunday May 15, 2022, at the age of 75. Donna was born in Arlington Heights, IL, on August 7, 1946, the daughter of James and Janice (nee Eiler) Dwyer. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School class of 1964.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cheryl A. Place

Nov. 16, 1958 - May 14, 2022. Cheryl A. Place passed away May 14, 2022, at the age of 63. Beloved sister of Kim (Phil) Swikert. Dear niece of Marian Reeves. Further survived by other family and friends. Cheryl had loved multiple cats throughout her life, especially little kitties. She...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kimberly ‘Kym’ Ann Ragsdale

July 11, 1977 - May 7, 2022. Kimberly “Kym” Ann Ragsdale, age 44, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1977, to George and Shirley (Stevenson) Ragsdale. Kim enjoyed hanging out with her friends and taking her daughter to waterparks whenever possible,...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New puzzle for sale captures Cedarburg’s history

CEDARBURG — Local puzzle-lovers may be excited to hear that a new Cedarburg puzzle is for sale. This 1,000-piece puzzle is 19.25 inches by 26.625 inches and is a watercolor painting by Cedarburg artist Robert Helf. The image depicts a young boy with his dog peering through the front window of the Cedarburg History Museum with Pagoda Fine Jewelry and the Cedarburg Mill in the background.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton Farm & Fleet on schedule to open this fall

GRAFTON — Work is on schedule for the fall opening of the Blain’s Farm & Fleet in the former Shopko building at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The 94,500-square-foot store will make use of a renovated Shopko building, plus an 11,050-square-foot addition. There will also be a 3,820-square-foot double-lane drive-thru canopy and modifications to the east façade.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford 4th of July parade happening, festival after might not be

HARTFORD — The Hartford Jaycees used to put on the 4th of July parade in the city; now, after the Hartford Jaycees disbanded, their former president, Aaron Smiley, is keeping the parade going. The Hartford Jaycees disbanded in early March due to a lack of members, according to Smiley....
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Howard Dean Hadler

Dec. 6, 1933 - May 12, 2022. Howard Dean Hadler, age 88, of West Bend passed away at home, peacefully, on the evening of Thursday, May 12, 2022. Howard was born on December 6, 1933, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, Illinois, and grew up in Rantoul, Illinois. He graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1950 and then attended the University of Illinois where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1955. While attending the University of Illinois, he met his future wife, Wanda Lucille Cross, and they married in 1954. Howard and Wanda had 3 children and were married for 50 years until Wanda’s death in 2005. Howard was a devoted husband and father.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

702-unit Life Storage opens in Mequon

MEQUON — With the cut of a ribbon, the Life Storage facility at 10448 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon is now open. The 702-unit self-storage business is a redevelopment of a vacant industrial building at the intersection of Port Washington and Donges Bay roads. The units will include 15 reserved for RVs, which accommodates the rise in RV usage and the increasing number of people who have moved into condominiums or apartments.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A champion for children with cancer

MEQUON — Kimberly Paulson has a more personal appreciation for the importance of cancer research than many. For Paulson, cancer research doesn’t mean a walk or a benefit or a fundraising campaign. It’s all of those things, certainly — but for Paulson, it’s also much, much more....
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

HUHS Aviation Club finishes building airplane

HARTFORD — The Hartford Union High School Aviation Club recently finished building an RV12 airplane, in conjunction with Kettle Moraine Youth Aviation (KMYA), and will have it on display next week. The plane will be on display at HUHS on May 19. The plane will also be on display...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bayshore Art Festival

BAYSHORE is excited to bring our guests the 2nd annual BAYSHORE Art Festival presented by Welcome to Glendale on May 14-15 in partnership with Amdur Productions. The 2nd annual BAYSHORE Art Festival presented by Welcome to Glendale is free to the public and will feature live music, food trucks, entertainment, and more than 75 artists, artisans, and makers. There will be a wide variety of items from art to food, clothing to lotions, stationery to furniture, and candles to home decor. The event will be hosted in The Yard at BAYSHORE and surrounding streets.
GLENDALE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Buffalo shooting compared to Waukesha parade attack

WAUKESHA — A mass shooting in Buffalo, New York caused Waukesha to trend on social media over the weekend with people making comparisons to the Nov. 21 Christmas parade attack. Waukesha County defense attorney and former county district attorney Paul Bucher said the stories have nothing in common other than a close fatality count.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Forbes magazine honors Scott Latzke as Best-In-State wealth advisor

MEQUON — Scott A. Latzke, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Mequon, was named to the list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are...
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Teams settle for a hard-fought draw

GRAFTON — The final result of a 2-2 draw felt just about right when the West Bend co-op traveled to Grafton for a North Shore Conference match Thursday evening. “We went down early, and I was really happy the way they settled in. Grafton came out real strong, possession of the ball, moving it quick, but once we settled in, I think both teams were evenly matched,” West Bend coach Chris Susnik said. “It was two teams that were playing hard and going for a win. Just a fun game overall.”
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Judge issues stay in library carjacking case

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County judge on Tuesday put the case against the teen accused of carjacking an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library last fall on hold for 90 days while the defense appeals the decision to waive him into adult court. Khalil Perry, 14, was waived...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office seeking driver who caused motorcycle crash

GRAFTON - The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a car that caused a motorcyclist to crash in Grafton Friday, leading to a severe head injury. The accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Friday, when the 79-year-old motorcyclist was traveling south on Port Washington Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release. They said a motorist traveling west on Lakefield Road failed to yield at the intersection with Port Washington Road, forcing the motorcyclist to “lay down” his bike, a move that avoids an accident but can pose great risk to the rider. The rider suffered a severe head injury and a possible leg injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee due to the extent of his head injury.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Police: Off-duty Cleveland officer fatally shoots teenager in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Cleveland, Ohio off-duty police officer fatally shot a teenager in self-defense in Milwaukee during an armed robbery attempt, according to authorities. Milwaukee police said the 17-year-old boy was in possession of a firearm when he was shot shortly after midnight Sunday on the city's north side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

State argues against delay in case

WAUKESHA — The state is opposing a motion to suspend proceedings while the suspect in a carjacking and sexual assault of an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library appeals a waiver to adult court, saying a delay could prove “catastrophic” to the case against him. Khalil...
WAUKESHA, WI

