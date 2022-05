On a Park City ski trip in January 2016, Lauren and Ian were introduced by mutual friends. The pair hit it off; they quickly realized they had a shared sense of humor and, a few days after getting back home to New York, they went to dinner and (fittingly) a comedy show for their very first date. Four years later, in August 2020, Ian surprised Lauren with a proposal over pizza at their favorite restaurant. "I was confident that it was going to happen later in the year—so I was not even sure what was going on when he got down on one knee," Lauren remembers. Her family flew in from Chicago the next day and the couple celebrated all weekend with family and friends.

