Harris County, TX

Elderly woman dies after being trapped in house fire in north Harris County home

By Carolina Sanchez, Chelsea Edwards
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An elderly woman is dead after a fire breaks out at a home in north Harris County overnight. Harris County fire crews responded to the reports of a...

Man found shot to death in NW Harris Co. apartment parking lot

A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County on Monday night, authorities say. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of FM 1960 around 9:25 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on FM 1960 E in Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas - One person has died and two others were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Atascocita, officials say. Emergency responders are at the scene on FM 1960 E at Belleau Wood Drive. According to the Atascocita Fire Department, a driver died at the scene, and...
ATASCOCITA, TX
Body of elderly missing woman with dementia found in Harris Co.

HOUSTON - The search for a missing woman, who authorities said had dementia, has ended with a tragic discovery. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Edna Jackson, 82, was found dead Monday afternoon, one day after she was reported missing. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she was found on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
SIX TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER HEADON CRASH WITH FEDERAL EXPRESS CONTRACT TRUCK

Just before 4 pm Sunday, a Lincoln Navigator with an adult male, an adult female, and two children ages 4 and 8 were traveling south on FM 1486 just before Caney Creek when for unknown reasons the Navigator crossed the center line and started heading toward the northbound ditch. At the same time, a Federal Express Step Van was traveling northbound on FM 1486. The vehicles hit the passenger side to passenger side. The two children were originally bound for the Texas Medical Center but the ambulances diverted to Hermann Woodlands where they were LifeFlighted to the Medical Center in very critical condition. Both remain in surgery. The adult female passenger was transported to Conroe in critical condition. The driver of the Navigator was transported in stable condition. The driver and passenger of the Federal Express truck were transported to Conroe in stable condition. The Federal Express truck is a contract truck from Bryan, Texas. It is believed the driver was not wearing his seatbelt his passenger in the one-seat truck was believed to be sitting on a pet food box. After the impact, the Navigator rolled over onto its roof and down a fifteen-foot embankment. A total of five ambulances from MCHD responded to the scene along with Montgomery Fire Department The road is expected to reopen close to 10 pm. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit is assisting DPS on the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Man shot on roof of apartment building while watching lunar eclipse

HOUSTON - A man was shot on the roof of an apartment building while watching the lunar eclipse late Sunday night. The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. off Hardy Street and Frawley Street on Houston's North Side. Police said the man was on the roof watching for the Super...
HOUSTON, TX
MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE VICTIMS NEAR DOBBIN

335 PM- Five ambulances are on the scene of a major accident on FM 1486 between SH 105 and Jackson Road at Caney Creek. Two of the victims are children and are being transported in critical condition to Texas Children’s in the Texas Medical Center. The adults are being transported in three ambulances in stable condition to Conroe Regional. FM 1486 is closed.
DOBBIN, TX
Suspect Arrested for Assaulting a Victim at The Splashtown Water Park

SPRING, TX -- On May 15, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Hurricane Harbor Splashtown located in the 21300 block of the North Freeway in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved was identified as Crystal Labree. Further investigation revealed that she assaulted another...
SPRING, TX
Woman with dementia reported missing found dead

HOUSTON - UPDATE - Edna Jackson was located Monday afternoon and is deceased. Authorities are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in north Harris County. Edna Jackson was last seen on Sunday, May 15, in the 100 block of Cypress Station Drive, Houston, TX 77090. Authorities say...
HOUSTON, TX
Man, woman found dead in possible murder-suicide, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened over the weekend at the East End of Houston. Police said that they discovered the bodies of a man and woman at an apartment on 950 Villa De Matel Road on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Officers were...
HOUSTON, TX

