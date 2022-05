Free-agent running back Tarik Cohen may have suffered yet another costly injury setback in his attempt to find a new NFL home. As noted by The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Cohen was live-streaming a training session via his Instagram account when he went down and grabbed the back of his leg and/or ankle during an agility drill. While it's far too early to say, the concern is he has some sort of Achilles injury that could essentially sideline him indefinitely.

16 MINUTES AGO