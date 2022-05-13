ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Send in your questions: what do you want to know about UK inflation?

By Guardian community team
BRITAIN-ECONOMY-GROWTH<br>The price of fruit and vegetables in pounds sterling is displayed on a trader's market stall in London on May 12, 2022. - Britain's economy shrank in March on fallout from soaring inflation, increasing the prospect of the country falling into recession. Official first-quarter data on Thursday showed that following solid output in January, the UK economy posted zero growth the following month and contracted by 0.1 percent in March. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Inflation has been in the news for months, and when the latest official figure is published on Wednesday it could be even higher than the 7% reported last month . The Bank of England has warned that it could go above 10% before the end of the year.

If you’d like to ask the Guardian consumer team or economics editor a question about any aspect of inflation, please get in touch.

Whether it’s about soaring energy, food and fuel bills, or how your mortgage might be affected if you’re coming to the end of a fixed rate, we’d like to hear from you. We will provide answers later in the week.

