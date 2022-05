The 2023 recruiting cycle is raging, but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2024 offseason. Owen Wafle, a four-star defensive end from the Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Monday live on CBS Sports HQ. Wafle chose the Fighting Irish over other finalists Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers and Vanderbilt.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO