James Carter (JC) Johnson, Jr., 93, of Valdosta, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. He was born in Decatur, TN on November 22, 1928 to the late Rev. Joseph C. Johnson and Ida Elizabeth Wattenbarger Johnson. He was a charter member of Francis Lake Baptist Church with Rev. Lyons as his pastor for over 45 years. JC started his career in radio at WLAR in Athens, TN. He would work shift as a machinist up to 3 o’clock then do a 1-hour DJ show from 4 until 5 o’clock. Within 3 months his show had the highest rating on WLAR. He started a live show every Saturday morning, and his first band was the Tennessee Rangers. His show on WLAR in Athens was No. 1 until he left and moved to Georgia. He played shows within a 40-mile distance. His first break in radio was a guest on the Midday Merry Go Round in Knoxville, that’s where he met Bill Carlisle. They were close friends for over 56 years until his death. Thanks to Congressman Bill Stucky, the radio show was broadcast on Armed Forces Radio for over 5 years. He received a letter from Armed Forces stating it was the most listened to each time it ran.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO