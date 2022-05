MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Barry E. Newcombe, 71, formerly of Massena, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2022 at his daughter’s home while under the care of Hospice. Barry was born on April 12, 1951 in Potsdam, New York, the son of the late Irving and Alice (Miller) Newcombe. He attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School. Barry married Deborah Warriner in June of 1972, the marriage later ended in divorce. He later had a companion of several years, Tina Lawrence.

MASSENA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO