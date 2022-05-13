ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina mom pleads guilty 32 years after baby found dead in box

By Robert Cox
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The woman accused in the death of “Julie Valentine” has pleaded guilty in court Thursday to three charges.

Brook Graham pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and desecration of human remains.

Graham was originally charged with murder in the case but that charge was dropped because medical examiners were unable to find out how the infant died, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

The judge did not make a decision on sentencing, instead ordering a pre-sentence investigation due to the unusual circumstances of the case.

Greenville Police said Graham is the birth mother of a newborn, known as “Julie Valentine”, who was found abandoned in a vacant lot on Hilton Street in 1990.

Ariel Robinson found guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Police announced in 2019 that DNA analysis concluded that Graham was the biological mother of Julie Valentine.

The infant’s body was found Feb. 13, 1990 by a man picking flowers to give his wife for Valentine’s Day.

The baby was in a cardboard box, covered with bedding and rags, among garbage in a field.

Greenville Police said investigators determined the infant was full-term. It’s believed she was born three days before she was discovered.

According to an arrest affidavit, Graham and her boyfriend, the child’s biological father, lived in close proximity to where the infant was abandoned.

Police announced Graham’s arrest in early April 2019.

Graham will remain free on bond during the pre-sentence investigation.

Comments / 1

Patricia Ferguson
4d ago

yet she could have had an abortion a few days before the child was born and not gone to prison whatxa crazy world abortion is murder also

Reply
11
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

