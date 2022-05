TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - As a wildfire continues to burn in Teller County, county officials are asking for help from the state level. On Monday, the Teller County Board of County Commissioners announced they are requesting the declaration of a statewide wildfire emergency. The request comes as the High Park Fire continues to grow after burning an estimated 1,600 acres. The fire was first spotted Thursday and has forced the pre-evacuation or evacuation of 580 homes, impacting about 400 people and 75 businesses. The fire is burning west of Cripple Creek.

TELLER COUNTY, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO