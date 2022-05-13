ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milano, TX

51-year-old James Larry Roberts killed after a head-on crash east of Milano (Milano, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvoDP_0fcsFXwS00
51-year-old James Larry Roberts killed after a head-on crash east of Milano (Milano, TX)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 51-year-old James Larry Roberts, from Austin, as the man who lost his life following a head-on crash Wednesday east of Milano. The fatal car collision took place on US 79, approximately a mile east of Milano [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fcsFXwS00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Christian Joseph Boutros killed after a motorcycle crash in northeast Austin (Austin, TX)

27-year-old Christian Joseph Boutros killed after a motorcycle crash in northeast Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Christian Joseph Boutros as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on May 4 in northeast Austin. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at 7:48 p.m. in the 7100 block of N. Interstate 35 [...]
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Milano, TX
Milano, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Nationwide Report

Pedestrian seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash on the West side (San Antonio, TX)

Pedestrian seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash on the West side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday morning, a man suffered serious injuries after being hit by an SUV while walking on the street on the West side. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run collision was reported shortly after 4:00 a.m. in the 3300 block of Poplar Street [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Texas Accident News
KWTX

Prom afterparty shooting in Milam county motivated by drugs; suspects in custody

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - What was supposed to be a night of fun turned into a nightmare when two teens were shot in Milano at a prom after-party. “We received a 911 call in the 8000 block of Highway 79 in Milano regarding a shooting,” said lead investigator, Lt. Bill Behler. “It appears that it revolved around narcotics that were being sold by the suspect.”
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Waco Fire engineer dies 'unexpectedly' while off-duty

WACO, Texas — Waco firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own after Engineer Derek Henry died, according to the Waco Professional Firefighters Local-478. "It is with a heavy heart... to announce the unexpected passing of our brother, Engineer Derek Henry, while off duty," the post said.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXAN

Body found next to road in east Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 4:48 p.m. that said it didn't know if the person sustained some kind of trauma or was otherwise medical-related, and that law enforcement was investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Major crash on I-35 causes traffic delays in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lorena Police Department responded to a major crash on Interstate 35 Monday afternoon. The accident happened Monday on I-35 southbound, at Mile Marker #323. Traffic was down to one lane. Travelers expected delays in the area, and had to seek alternate routes. The...
LORENA, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies in Waco shooting, suspect sought

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department is responding to a shooting in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard. Police tell FOX 44 News that they received a call around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, and that an African-American man received multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.
WACO, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE VICTIMS NEAR DOBBIN

335 PM- Five ambulances are on the scene of a major accident on FM 1486 between SH 105 and Jackson Road at Caney Creek. Two of the victims are children and are being transported in critical condition to Texas Children’s in the Texas Medical Center. The adults are being transported in three ambulances in stable condition to Conroe Regional. FM 1486 is closed.
DOBBIN, TX
News Channel 25

Drive-by shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, suspect still at large: Waco police

WACO, Texas — A female victim is hospitalized following an early morning drive-by shooting in a Waco neighborhood, said police. Around 3 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 2900 Block of Morrow on reports of a drive-by shooting, according to the Waco Police Department. Upon arrival, officers...
WACO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy