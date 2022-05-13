Obituary: Lester Eugene Kinard

Earmie Allender Cornett, 90, of Drasco, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born January 5, 1932, in Concord, Arkansas to Theodore Allender and Panzie Eddings Allender. Earmie was a member of Ben Church of Christ. She was a homemaker, gardener, and farmer and was very proud of her family. Her home was filled from wall to wall with family photos. Earmie was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors; her turkey and deer mounts were envied by everyone who entered her home. She also loved to watch the birds, deer, coons, rabbits, and squirrels while they enjoyed the feed she always had out for them. May 13th is a significant date for Mrs. Earmie as it was her wedding anniversary, one of her son’s birthdays, as well as her death date where she was reunited with her husband, Earl, on their 72nd wedding anniversary and their son, Rickey.

DRASCO, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO