Grubbs, AR

Obituary: Lester Eugene Kinard

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 4 days ago

Lester Eugene Kinard of Grubbs, Ark., departed this life on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the age of 79. He was born March 28, 1943 at the Long Creek Community, the son of Herman Ralto and Helen Alvia (Bradley) Kinard. Kinard was a 1961 graduate of Grubbs High School,...

www.whiterivernow.com

whiterivernow.com

