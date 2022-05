Robert Wayne Edley, 33, passed away on May 14, 2022. He was born in Newport, AR, on October 4, 1988, to Robert Calvin and Sherri (Posey) Edley. Robert had a larger-than-life personality. When he would walk into a room, it would change the atmosphere. He would stand up for what he believed in and for those that he loved. He liked to live life on the edge and had the tendency to be an adrenaline junky. Though his life wasn’t long, he lived it on his own terms and to the fullest. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, fixing up old cars and trucks, and most of all spending time with his family.

NEWPORT, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO