ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

101-year-old woman shot in Cleveland home; man arrested

By Talia Naquin
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZNZR_0fcsD5d100

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police has made an arrest in the shooting of a 101-year-old woman .

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, the woman was inside her home in the 3660 block of E. 151 St. when she was shot in the arm.

Investigators say the bullet came from the second-floor apartment.

Police: One dead, two shot at apartment complex in Warren

The gun was discharged and went through the floor and hit the woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no update on her condition.

Police arrested one man and confiscated a gun.

The man has not been identified. Neither has the victim.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Man armed with handgun robs Akron Circle K

AKRON, Ohio — A man took money and an employee’s purse in the robbery of a Circle K in the Firestone Park neighborhood, police say. A clerk at the Circle K on the 1100 block of South Arlington Street says the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, entered the store at about 6:33 a.m. Sunday and demanded money. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money and the clerk’s purse. There were no reports of injuries.
AKRON, OH
sunny95.com

Police say missing teen is with 33-year-old man

COLUMBUS – Police in Galion have issued a statewide Endangered Child Advisory for a teenage girl believed to be traveling with a 33-year-old man. The Galion Police Department says 15-year-old Emma Moore was last seen in her home around 10:30 Sunday night. She is believed to be with Shannon...
GALION, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

14-year-old girl found safe, Maple Heights Police confirms

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Maple Heights Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl. Mikayla Curry was last seen May 16 after leaving her home, according to the Maple Heights Police Department. Mikayla is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wjw#Fox 8#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Euclid police name 2nd suspect in death of 13-year-old boy

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A second suspect has now been named in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old boy. Maurco Toler was shot and killed around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021 while standing in the front yard of a home in the 257000 block of Zeman Avenue. Euclid...
EUCLID, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren police identify 19-year-old woman fatally shot outside apartment

Warren Police have identified the teenager killed in a shooting outside of an apartment complex Friday. According to the report, 19-year-old Kammie Kiser of Garrettsville was killed in the shooting in the parking lot outside the Warren Heights apartment complex on the 400 block of Maryland Avenue NW. Two other...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Man found shot to death in Youngstown

Youngstown are investigating a homicide on the city's south side. Officers were called late Sunday to an apartment on the 2400 block of Shirley Road where the body of a 42-year-old man had been discovered. Investigators say the male victim had been shot. Police have not released the identity of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy