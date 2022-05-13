ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar County, MS

Silver Alert cancelled: 82-Year-old Bolivar County woman found

By Regina Thomas
WAPT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENOVA, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...

www.wapt.com

Comments / 4

desotocountynews.com

Police seek identify of felony shoplifters

Southaven police are continuing to investigate a shoplifting incident from the local Lowe’s store from back in March. Police are now releasing photos of the suspects and are asking the public’s help in identifying who they may be. On March 9, two 8,000 watt Generac generators, Model 76751,...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Canton woman dies in crash on Highway 16

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton woman died in a single-car crash on Highway 16 in Madison County on Sunday, May 15. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officers responded to the scene near Highway 17 around 1:00 p.m. They said Little R. Smith, 51, of Canton, was driving east on the highway when the Silverado […]
CANTON, MS
WAPT

1 killed in crash on Highway 16

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Madison County early Sunday morning. Highway patrol officers responded to the wreck around 1 a.m. on Highway 16 near Highway 17. They say a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 51-year-old Little R. Smith of Canton, was traveling east when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Multiple Calls in Sallis Area on Friday

7:33 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4211 in the Sallis area when a homeowner was alerted to an unwanted person on their property. 9:12 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on HWY 12 East near the Yockanookany Wildlife Refuge. No injuries were reported.
SALLIS, MS
WREG

Man shot and killed on Lamar and Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis Tuesday morning. The incident happened at Lamar and Shelby Drive just after 7 a.m. A man was found dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are investigating the area and asking drivers to avoid the area due […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Harassment stops pavement work at Yazoo City school

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pavement work at Yazoo City High School (YCHS) has been temporarily stopped after workers were reportedly harassed. The Yazoo Herald reported Delta Asphalt workers were beginning pavement work on a parking lot at the school when community members harassed them. Mayor David Starling said he’s disappointed by the actions of […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WLBT

Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by 4 masked men

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by four masked men. It happened late Wednesday into the early morning hours Thursday, according to Yazoo City police. The woman was at their home on Cypress Circle in Yazoo City when four men broke in and...
YAZOO CITY, MS
actionnews5.com

MPD identifies Poplar Avenue shooting victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD has identified a woman that was found shot to death Thursday morning. The victim has been positively identified as 27-year-old Mallory Morgan. Officers initially responded to an accident call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Poplar Avenue near The Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments. The accident call...
MEMPHIS, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Claiborne, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Claiborne; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Leake; Leflore; Madison; Montgomery; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Yazoo SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 223 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATTALA BOLIVAR CARROLL CLAIBORNE GRENADA HINDS HOLMES HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LEAKE LEFLORE MADISON MONTGOMERY RANKIN SCOTT SHARKEY SUNFLOWER WARREN WASHINGTON YAZOO
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Pedestrian killed after being struck by police car on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a Memphis police squad car on the interstate on Friday morning. Police said the victim attempted to run across I-240 near Lamar at approximately 5:42 a.m. According to MPD, the officer was driving in the westbound lanes just east of Airways. Police say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN

