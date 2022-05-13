Silver Alert cancelled: 82-Year-old Bolivar County woman found

A Mississippi woman died in a crash on a rural Mississippi highway early Sunday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash in Madison County, which occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday. Highway patrol officers responded to the wreck on Highway 16 near Highway 17. Troopers report that a...
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Police are looking for two men who generated a felony shoplifting case at a Mississippi store. According to the Southaven Police Department, two men stole two 800 Watt Generac generators model 76751 from the Lowes on Goodman Rd. on March 9, 2022. Those two generators were...
Southaven police are continuing to investigate a shoplifting incident from the local Lowe’s store from back in March. Police are now releasing photos of the suspects and are asking the public’s help in identifying who they may be. On March 9, two 8,000 watt Generac generators, Model 76751,...
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A former Southaven Police officer says the department wrongfully terminated him after a traffic stop in March. The encounter happened on I-55. The stop involved popular local comedian Grove Hero, who recorded the encounter and posted it to his Instagram. Leroy Dorsey, the former officer, said...
It has since been confirmed that the victim was an off-duty police officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Trooper Roderick Sharp. Authorities in Panola County have a person of interest in custody and are preparing to begin inquiries as the investigation continues. Sharp’s body was sent for forensic examination and...
TUNICA, Miss. — An inmate previously on the run for walking away from a work detail, has been taken into custody. Richard Patrick, 52, was on the run since May 12. A resident of the Hollywood Community notified law enforcement of Patrick’s whereabouts, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department said.
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton woman died in a single-car crash on Highway 16 in Madison County on Sunday, May 15. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officers responded to the scene near Highway 17 around 1:00 p.m. They said Little R. Smith, 51, of Canton, was driving east on the highway when the Silverado […]
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Madison County early Sunday morning. Highway patrol officers responded to the wreck around 1 a.m. on Highway 16 near Highway 17. They say a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 51-year-old Little R. Smith of Canton, was traveling east when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole.
7:33 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4211 in the Sallis area when a homeowner was alerted to an unwanted person on their property. 9:12 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on HWY 12 East near the Yockanookany Wildlife Refuge. No injuries were reported.
Reports show that at about 8:25 p.m., troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene of a fatal accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Highway 7 in Oxford. According to sources, a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 driven by 78-year-old Mark May, a resident of Oxford,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis Tuesday morning. The incident happened at Lamar and Shelby Drive just after 7 a.m. A man was found dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are investigating the area and asking drivers to avoid the area due […]
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pavement work at Yazoo City High School (YCHS) has been temporarily stopped after workers were reportedly harassed. The Yazoo Herald reported Delta Asphalt workers were beginning pavement work on a parking lot at the school when community members harassed them. Mayor David Starling said he’s disappointed by the actions of […]
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Yazoo City couple says they were kidnapped by four masked men. It happened late Wednesday into the early morning hours Thursday, according to Yazoo City police. The woman was at their home on Cypress Circle in Yazoo City when four men broke in and...
TUNICA, Miss. — Deputies are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail in Tunica County Thursday afternoon. Richard Patrick walked off from a work detail at the Paul Battle Arena in Tunica around 2:45 p.m., the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department said. The 52-year-old was...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with murder after a missing woman’s body was found in an abandoned building in Memphis. The incident happened May 12, when Memphis Police responded to an abandoned building at 4021 Weaver. An off-duty officer told police his uncle, identified as Thomas...
JACKSON, Miss. — A strong storm system made its way through the metro area bringing heavy winds and rain with it. George White Sr., a McDowell Road resident, said he and his wife were inches away from a tragic accident after a tree fell, nearly missing them in their home.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD has identified a woman that was found shot to death Thursday morning. The victim has been positively identified as 27-year-old Mallory Morgan. Officers initially responded to an accident call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Poplar Avenue near The Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments. The accident call...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a Memphis police squad car on the interstate on Friday morning. Police said the victim attempted to run across I-240 near Lamar at approximately 5:42 a.m. According to MPD, the officer was driving in the westbound lanes just east of Airways. Police say the […]
Comments / 4