Davis, CA – Unsolicited, several people this week who don’t normally follow the land use side of Davis politics messaged me to in effect to say “what’s up with Dan Carson.” Understand that I am an unabashed supporter of DiSC and I don’t have a particular problem with using the legal process to ferret out whether ballot statements are factual or misleading, but the optics of a sitting councilmember leading the action was never great, and has been compounded by attempting to get fees and also by some other comments.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO