Firefighters battle house fire on Geronimo Street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 34-year-old man was found asleep in his vehicle in the middle of an intersection after snorting heroin on May 14. According to the arrest documents, when police arrived at the scene they found the driver, Daniel Varnado, asleep behind the wheel in the intersection of US 61. Varnado told officers that he was going home. After officials told Varnado to move his vehicle, he began driving the wrong way on US 61. Officers stopped Varnado again and took his keys from him.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO