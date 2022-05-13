Farming Today with KRVN, May 13, 2022

A Grand Island man who was found with a large amount of drugs in his apartment following a report of a male who had overdosed now faces multiple federal drug charges. Zakaria Hassan, 29, is charged in U.S. District Court with distribution of 50 grams or more of meth, possession of more than 50 grams of meth with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of five grams or more of meth, distribution of meth and aiding and abetting distribution of meth.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO