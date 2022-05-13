ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Farming Today with KRVN, May 13, 2022

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture...

nebraska.tv

NebraskaTV

Proposed limit on public comment draws protests to LPS board meeting

LINCOLN, Neb. — The culture war that has been brewing in Nebraska’s school since the COVID pandemic struck continues in 2022 and parents are now speaking out saying their voices are being stifled as boards, both state and local, look to put limits on public comments. School board...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Huskers headed to Stillwater for NCAA Regional

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska softball team (40-14) has been selected for the Stillwater NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla., and will play North Texas (35-14) on Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m. (CT). Oklahoma State (41-12) is the tournament's No. 1 overall seed and will play Fordham (30-20). Friday...
STILLWATER, OK
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Lincoln Police say missing woman located

LINCOLN, Neb. — UPDATE: Lincoln Police said Anita Wilgers has been located and safely reunited with family. ORIGINAL STORY: An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued by the Nebraska State Patrol to determine the whereabouts of Anita Wilgers. NSP says Wilgers, 64, is 5'2", 110 lbs. with brown hair...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Omaha man charged after GI traffic stop finds meth, weapons

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Omaha man faces multiple charges after meth and weapons were found in his vehicle during a Grand Island traffic stop Monday night. Charles Crawford, 48, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony and three counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Say YES! to the Bridal Collection in Grand Island

A full service bridal and special event boutique here to make you feel your best on your big day!. We are a full service bridal and tuxedo store. Serving the Grand Island and surrounding areas since 2003. Specializing in bridal, bridesmaids, flowergirl, mother's and special occasion dresses as well as men's formal attire.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Strong start propels the Kernels to victory over the Titans

OMAHA, Neb. — Central City/Fullerton/Centura's run in the NSAA Class B State Tournament will continue after a 7-4 win over top-seeded Norris on Monday. Kale Jensen kicked off the Kernels' scoring effort in the first inning with a two-run blast over the right field fence. Kellen Fries and Carter...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
NebraskaTV

Lexington returns to Class B title game after win over Bennington

OMAHA, Neb. — For the second-straight year, Lexington will contend for the Class B State Championship after a 3-2 win over Bennington on Saturday. The Badgers struck first with Oliver Benson delivering on a free kick, but Diego Martinez fired back for Minutemen before the break to tie the contest 1-1 at halftime.
LEXINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney's comeback comes up short, eliminated from state

OMAHA, Neb. — Despite a ferocious seven-run comeback effort through the final two innings, Kearney's season comes to an end with a 10-8 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday. "Our kids competed throughout the game, even though we got behind early," said Kearney head coach Brad Archer. "We just couldn't string enough hits early in the game to keep pace with them."
KEARNEY, NE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NebraskaTV

Teen injured following shooting in GI Walmart parking lot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen received non-life-threatening injuries and Grand Island Police are looking for a suspect following a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Grand Island Walmart early Saturday morning. Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Walmart, 3501 South...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

GI man found with multiple drugs in home facing federal charges

A Grand Island man who was found with a large amount of drugs in his apartment following a report of a male who had overdosed now faces multiple federal drug charges. Zakaria Hassan, 29, is charged in U.S. District Court with distribution of 50 grams or more of meth, possession of more than 50 grams of meth with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of five grams or more of meth, distribution of meth and aiding and abetting distribution of meth.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Community Policy