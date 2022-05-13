ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, TX

'Stay in your homes': $22,500 reward for 'very dangerous' escaped killer still on the loose in East Texas

CENTERVILLE, Texas — Nerves are on edge in the Centerville area where a Texas prison inmate is still on the loose. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, stabbed a guard, took control of a prison bus and crashed it before escaping in Leon County on Thursday. A prison spokesman described Lopez,...

Linda Gayle Seale
3d ago

why did he have the weapon and why was he allowed to leave his seat? it had to take time to cut open the door! thus doesn't make sense. did one if the guards help him? 🤔

Reply(1)
3
Hannah Rutledge
3d ago

uh, not saying this guy isn't dangerous, and I'm not downplaying what he did, but if he really was a murderer like that, he would stabbed to kill, not stabbed to injure. I think the real question is what was he really in jail for, and why? who did he really p$$ off? And did he make the device he used to escape or was it given to him and why? was he possibly insane and why? we need answers!

Reply
3
CBS DFW

Guard, 3 teen Louisiana escapees arrested in Texas

COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
COUSHATTA, LA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Manhunt for escaped Texas inmate continues

TEXAS — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas DPS and many other law enforcement agencies continue the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Horse and canine teams are aiding in this search as well. Gonzalo Lopez was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

I-Team: Texas father and son accountants convicted in $6M Ponzi scheme

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of North Texas families found their retirement accounts empty after falling victim to a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Over the course of nearly two decades, federal prosecutors said James Nix and his son, Bradley, defrauded more than 40 victim investors of at least $6 million.The two men, who operated a small accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, Texas, told promised their tax clients high interest returns of up to 10% if they invested in their company.However, federal investigators said James and Bradley Nix, instead, used the money to pay for luxury homes, vehicles, and vacations.In April,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Boy beats on Texas family's door with whip; father arrested for firing gun

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Kaufman County family says they are still rattled after a neighborhood boy beat on their door with a whip... but the threat didn't stop there. After a series of events that ended with gunfire the family says they just want their neighbor to take responsibility.Carissa Nash, who was home when it happened said the knocking and sound of the whip cracking against the door was shocking. "It was terrifying," she said.When Nash looked on her doorbell camera she saw a neighborhood boy angrily knocking and lashing the crop against the door. "I can see he...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Escaped Murderer On The Run In Texas

Texas authorities are searching for an escaped murderer. Gonzalo Lopez stabbed a prison bus driver yesterday before taking the wheel of the bus and crashing it. He's been on the run ever since. A 15-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. There are now more than 300 law enforcement officers searching an area near the town of Centerville, which is between Houston and Dallas. Lopez had been serving a life sentence for killing a man with a pickaxe in 2005.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were injured early Sunday morning by gunfire in a residential area near Henderson Park in Bryan, police confirm to KBTX. At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and Richard Street for a report of shots fired in the area.
BRYAN, TX
KHOU

Mother and son shot in drive-by after argument, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — A mother and her son were injured in a drive-by shooting, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Roth Forest Lane in Spring. According to the sheriff, shots were fired at the home from...
SPRING, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, 1 in custody after Cedar Hill shooting

Cedar Hill, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Cedal Hill earlier this morning.On Saturday, May 14 at about 9:08 a.m., Cedar Hill police and medics responded to the 400 block of Dollins Street in reference to a shooting with injuries.When officers arrived, they found two victims. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.Police said that all indications are that this is an isolated incident. The suspect has been identified as Willie Vanross, 37. He is in custody at the Dallas County Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. His bond has not been set.Police do not plan to release the victims' identities since the investigation is ongoing.
CEDAR HILL, TX
