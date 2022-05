MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--If you thought pool weather was here to stay, think again. Starting today, we're talking highs in the 60s and 70s for at least the next week with the coolest of days during the middle of the week and the upcoming weekend. Rain chances are there just about every other day, including Sunday especially in the afternoon along and south of I-94. The amounts of Sunday don't look very impressive, maybe a few hundredths of an inch. Perhaps we can get more by midweek.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO