Charleston pedicab driver injured, 1 charged with DUI after hit-and-run crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedicab driver is seriously injured after an early-morning crash with a sedan in Downtown Charleston.

According to Charleston Police, a pedicab traveling in the area of Meeting and George Streets was struck from behind by a sedan at about 2:15 a.m.

The sedan driver, Andrew Demetre (22), fled the scene but was shortly stopped by officers near Market and Meeting Streets, CPD said.

The pedicab operator was significantly injured and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he is in stable condition.

Demetre was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and hit and run with death or injury.

An investigation by CPD is underway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.