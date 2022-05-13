ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckean County, PA

Head on Collision

By Kim Bonham
wesb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA head on collision occurred on Barnum Road yesterday morning. According to reports, 2 patients were both...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Fatal Truck/Tractor Collision in Chautauqua County

A Chautauqua County man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a tractor. According to sheriff’s deputies, a 2021 Ford Ranger being driven by a 75-year-old man was traveling on Alleghany Road in the Town of Hanover shortly after 3:30 Sunday afternoon when it rear-ended a New Holland farm tractor. The operator of the tractor was ejected and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to those injuries.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats

A Bradford man has been arrested on a warrant for Terroristic Threats. On May 12, City of Bradford Police arrested 38 year old Patrick Michael Carpenter. Carpenter was wanted on a warrant stemming from an incident where he allegedly threatened another person. Carpenter is being held in lieu of $5,000...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Franklinville Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A Franklinville man was charged with Attempted Murder Friday night. New York State Police charged 19-year-old Craig J. Bubak with felony Attempted Murder, felony Attempted Assault and felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon. The charges stem from a complaint of a shot fired from Ischua Creek under the roadway bridge...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged after Fleeing Traffic Stop

An Olean man was charged after fleeing police on Tuesday. New York State Police charged 41-year-old David J. Nickola with Obstructing Governmental Administration and numerous traffic infractions. During an incident following a traffic stop on W. Union St. in Allegany, Nickola got out of his vehicle and attempted to run...
OLEAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mckean County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Mckean County, PA
Crime & Safety
wesb.com

Cuba Resident Charged After Assaulting Police Officers

A 23 year old Cuba resident was charged after assaulting a police officer Sunday. Cuba Police charged 23-year-old Payton M. Catalino disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and felony assault with intent to cause injury to an officer. The two officers were evaluated at Olean General Hospital and released back to duty.
CUBA, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged After Domestic Abuse Case

A Bradford man was charged after a domestic abuse case on Friday. City of Bradford Police charged 39-year-old Scott Allan Canfield with simple assault, strangulation and harassment. The charges stem from Canfield allegedly physically assaulting a woman by choking her and punching her during an argument. The woman ran next...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged with Shoplifting

An Olean man was charged after an Allegany shoplifting reported on Saturday. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Jacob D. Hanigan with petit larceny. The charge stems from Hanigan allegedly stealing merchandise from Walmart valued at $19.97. Hanigan was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court...
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Tops Issues Statement Addressing Buffalo Tragedy

Tops Friendly Markets has issued a statement regarding the tragic mass shooting at their Buffalo Location on Saturday. According to a Press Release, “The Tops family is heartbroken over the senseless violence that impacted our associates and customers at our store on Jefferson Avenue. We are working quickly to...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Accident#Collision
wesb.com

Tops Providing Shuttle Service for Customers of Jefferson Avenue Store

This is the text of a statement released late Sunday by Tops Markets:. While the Tops location at Jefferson Avenue will remain closed until further notice, we are steadfast in our commitment to serving every corner of our community as we have for the past 60 years. Knowing the importance of this location and serving families on the east side of the city, we have taken immediate steps to ensure our neighbors are able to meet their grocery and pharmacy needs by providing free bus shuttle service starting today. The schedule today is from 10am – 5pm and then beginning tomorrow, Monday from 10am – 7pm daily from Jefferson Ave & Riley St. to the nearby Tops on Elmwood Ave.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

ECC Blanks Bradford Owls 11-0 In 5 Innings

Elk County Catholic blanked the Bradford Owls 11-0 in 5 innings yesterday in St. Marys. ECC scored four runs in both the first and third inning as 8 Crusaders combined for 10 hits, led by Joe Tettis’ three-run homer and RBI triple. Matt Miller accounted for Bradford’s lone hit....
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Taste of Olean Discontinued

Another long-running Olean event has been cancelled. The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has cancelled the Taste of Olean exhibition due to poor turnout in recent years. This year would have been the event’s 35th. Only five vendors took part in last year’s exhibition. Chief Operating Officer...
OLEAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy