APPLETON - All Appleton Area School District schools are closed Friday because of "extreme heat and higher-than-average staff absences," the district announced Thursday night.

“Yesterday was extremely difficult for staff and students,” Superintendent Judy Baseman told The Post-Crescent Friday morning.

Several staff members left early Thursday because of headaches or other illness that seemed to be due in part to the heat, Baseman said. At least one staff member left due to heatstroke.

Baseman said she couldn’t give a specific number of staff members who are out, but said staff continued to call in sick Thursday night, creating absences that couldn’t be filled.

Teachers tried to take students outside yesterday, but it was still too hot, Baseman said.

The majority of buildings in the district aren’t air-conditioned, so cooling down the buildings is difficult. One principal went into a school this morning and the classrooms were still at 80 degrees, Baseman said.

The district won't need to make up the day because it still has extra days in its calendar.

Baseman said the district has had to close during summer school before due to extreme heat, but she isn’t aware of other instances of closing school for heat during the standard academic year.

All activities and evening events are canceled, too. Appleton temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 88 degrees Friday.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton schools closed Friday because of 'extreme heat and higher-than-average staff absences'