Massachusetts State

Nearly all of Mass. considered high risk for COVID-19 transmission as new virus cases continue to climb

By Frank O'Laughlin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly all of the counties in Massachusetts now have a high risk for COVID-19 transmission as the number of new coronavirus cases continue to climb. Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Norfolk, Essex,...

Rise Cooke
3d ago

hahahahahahahaha it's old, stop with the scare tactics, people don't care, the lies have gone too far!

ciara
2d ago

Lies and more Lies to keep up with the radical left government to make their pockets filthy rich and control your life! Thank GOD I never ever paid attention to COVID and the pesticide vaccines!! I don’t listen to Lying dictators my only dictator is GOD who takes excellent care of me and my well being!!! Thanks be to GOD in Jesus name!!! 🙏❤️🙏

