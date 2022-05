WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Springer started a program called Stroller Strides in Wilmington fifteen years ago. The name has changed to Fit4mom but the mission is the same. “I think as moms we can all agree that when you’re home with a new baby it’s very isolating and lonely and finding a way to connect with moms can sometimes be challenging and a little intimidating. So really our goal at Fit4mom is to welcome every mom no matter what age or stage of motherhood you’re in and find a place for you to connect with other women and other moms and out kids and still spend time with them,” Jody Springer, Owner Fit4mom.

