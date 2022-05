SAN ANTONIO, TX — The 40th anniversary of the Tejano Conjunto Festival will feature the very best in Conjunto music and dancing over five days at Rosedale Park in San Antonio, Texas. The Festival also includes a symposium about the history, development, and future of Conjunto music, and a film festival highlighting four decades of classic filmmaking about the music, the musicians, and the culture. There will also be a gathering of living Conjunto Music Hall of Fame musicians, as well as new inductions into the Conjunto Music Hall of Fame.

