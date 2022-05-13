MOST History displays centuries worth of RGV history

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Traveling back in time, the Museum of South Texas History will have a series of exhibitions to showcase the rich history behind the Rio Grande Valley.

The Exhibits and Collections Coordinator for the museum, Melissa Peña, said the gaps in history hadn’t been updated in three decades.

With the new scholarship findings and documentation, the museum thought it would be a good time to update it.

It’s a three-video series called “Rediscovering the Rio Grande Legacy Exhibition” where they’ll take guests through different time periods beginning in the 1400s.

The focus of the exhibit is to explore the themes of South Texas’s pre-colonization, its role in the underground railroad and the culture of the packing shed in the 20th century.

Peña told ValleyCentral that each video will be between 6 and 10 minutes long explaining the physical exhibition that guests can walkthrough.

“We wanted to highlight the people who were here originally, the indigenous people who were in the Valley, who lived here, and the kind of life,” added Peña. “It’s a celebration of them and how they survived in this area for 10,000 years before the Spanish came.”

Although centuries ago, Peña said the exhibition still shows relevance in the RGV today.

Through this exhibition, Peña added guests will feel the culture, family, and hard work behind it.

From women’s softball to the farm fields down to the current RGV, MOST History is showcasing, according to Peña.

Although the museum is there to provide families with the education, Peña wished there would be more of it taught in school.

“We have such a rich history and I think it’s so important to highlight that to our kids so they have a pride in their heritage and in their background. When they start learning about it, they come in like we have school tours all the time they’re like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that,'” stated Peña.

Each piece of the collection has been donated to the museum, so that it has a story of its own as well, according to Peña.

Humanities Texas helped facilitate the exhibition.

The video series is only available on May 14, 21, and 28 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For those who interested in the early showing, it’s free. For the 2 p.m. show, tickets will be regularly priced and are available for purchase the day of.

The showing will have a cap of 60-80 people in the theater at once.

For those who don’t get the opportunity to see the video series in person, the museum will upload each one to their YouTube channel in June for feedback. It will be taken down after four weeks.

For more information, visit the museum’s website .

