ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

The Right Way to Smash Your Burger

InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYzX8_0fcs4viG00
Smashburger head chef Ty Goerke is a certified grillmaster. Smashburger

When German citizens from the port of Hamburg began leaving their homeland for the United States in the mid-19th century, they brought a dish consisting of chopped cooked beef known as frikadellen with them.

Originally served without bread, frikadellen became known as Hamburg steak in its new home country and grew in popularity as German migrants moved westward across the United States and began to serve the dish at state fairs that were attended by hungry farmers from all walks of life, according to burger scholar George Motz

Drawing inspiration from another popular fair food, the hot dog, Hamburg steak fans began putting the dish between slices of bread to make Hamburg sandwiches which eventually became the food we now refer to as the hamburger.

Whether it’s morphed into a patty melt, thoroughly stuffed with cheese or rendered into “meat jam,” the humble hamburger has been altered in countless different ways since it received its American name.

Smash burgers, hamburgers whose beef patties have been pounded or “smashed” until they’re super thin during the cooking process to keep the edges crisp and the interior juicy, are particularly hot right now and will be making their way onto backyard grills across the country as the calendar heads toward Memorial Day at the end of May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbNtL_0fcs4viG00
The patties of smash burgers have been pounded or “smashed” until they’re super thin. Smashburger

Though a smash burger can be prepared on a skillet or pan on a traditional stovetop, Ty Goerke, the head chef at growing fast-casual chain Smashburger, says he prefers using a grill…for safety reasons. “The smashing technique can be done either way. Personally, I like to use a grill because I don’t burn myself as much,” Goerke tells InsideHook. “Another reason I like the grill is it is easier to ‘cut’ the burger off the surface. When the burger is smashed it develops a crust. That must be cut from the grill to keep it attached to the smashed burger. There is a special motion we use to make sure we get the entire burger off the grill. We actually sharpen our spatulas for the grills to ensure we can execute this step properly.”

That’s just one of the steps chefs at Smashburger, which uses a 75% to 25% lean-to-fat ratio that allows the chain’s burgers to “percolate” after they are smashed and melts their seasoning evenly, under Goerke’s watch.

Here, along with some helpful additional commentary from Goerke, are the rest of steps. So, smash ’em if you got ’em.

How to Smash Your Burger in 6 Easy Steps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0du8ZU_0fcs4viG00
Each Smashburger is smashed for 10 seconds, metal to metal. Smashburger
  • Paint the cooking surface with melted butter.
  • Placed a Certified Angus Beef burger ball on top of the melted butter and put a piece of parchment paper on top of the burger ball.
  • Smash time: Using a meat press or a wide, flat spatula that ideally perfectly fits the patty, press the patty onto the buttered grill to sear for 10 seconds. This caramelizes the patty and creates a flavorful crust, forcing the juices and flavor upwards in the meat. Metal to metal is the phrase we use at Smashburger to emphasize the importance of the smasher being pressed onto the surface of the grill. Aim for about 1/3 of an inch thickness after smashing the patty, which will be ready to flip in less than 90 seconds. Discard parchment paper from there.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGDka_0fcs4viG00
After you flip, get ready to put cheese on the burger as fast as possible. Smashburger
  • Add burger seasoning. This needs to be done at this time to allow the juices to dissolve and help the seasonings melt into the burger.
  • After about 90 seconds, Flip just once and add cheese immediately. The more we move a burger, the more we are removing moisture and flavor. Be ready to pull off the grill when the cheese is melted. Only smash what you can handle. No overcooking is allowed.
  • Toppings to consider besides cheese include smoky bacon, fried onions, a fried egg, grilled Anaheim os pueblo chiles, herb mayo and kosher pickle chips. If you using hot toppings, start preparing those first as they will take longer to cook than the burgers.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

The 5 Best New DC Restaurants

To keep tabs on every D.C. restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past 30 (or so). Let’s eat.
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

Meet the Chef Behind Austin’s Toughest Reservation

Ambrely Ouimette was always interested in food. Some of her earliest memories date back to childhood, when she’d cook traditional dishes with her Ukrainian grandmother. “She was an amazing cook and a big influence for why I got into this field,” says Ouimette. Her foray into the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamburg, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Hamburg, NY
Hamburg, NY
Lifestyle
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
Wichita Eagle

Burger King Menu Adds New Items to Rival Wendy’s, McDonald’s

Burger King had a lead over McDonald’s (MCD) - Get McDonald’s Corporation Report for a long time. The chain released its trademark Whopper sandwich around a decade before its rival introduced the Big Mac. In addition, the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report...
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburgers#Hot Dog#Grilled Cheese#Food Drink#German#American
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why Burger King's Newest Chicken Sandwiches Might Be Hard For You To Get

The fried chicken sandwich has been the game-changing menu item that ignited fast-food competition. Per Restaurant Business, the day Popeyes' chicken sandwich made its debut on the quick-service restaurant's menu was really the first shot fired across the fast-food bow. (And it sold out two weeks after it launched, according to QSR Magazine). Other brands quickly followed suit with the likes of Wendy's, KFC, Zaxby's, Shake Shack, and a cast of at least 20 fast-food chains creating their own version of this beloved sandwich and vying for the public's love and patronage.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Borrows a Hit Idea from Taco Bell

For decades, fast food has largely been about the food. Chains like McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King have tweaked their menu mainstays trying all sorts of new takes on the iconic Big Mac and Whopper.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

Why Does McDonald's Ketchup Taste Better Than Others?

You may think it sounds crazy, but McDonald's food tastes different than most other fast food restaurants. Sure, most of them all have the same basic menu: burgers, chicken, and French fries. But there's something about the way McDonald's makes its food that makes it top tier. We already know...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Takes on Latest Fast-Food Craze

Fast food seems like an endless game of "if you can do that, I can do it better." That dates back to Burger King one-upping McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report by inventing The Whopper. That was followed (albeit a few years later) by the release of the Big Mac, leading to decades of both chains -- and emerging rivals -- playing follow the leader.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a Burger with a Built-In Appetizer

Earlier this year McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report added some secret menu items to its actual menu. It was a sort of brilliant move because it let the fast-food chain promote new menu items without actually adding any new ingredients. That's a page straight out of Yum! Brands...
MCDONALD, PA
smoking-meat.com

Smoked Hot Dog Burnt Ends

These smoked hot dog burnt ends are “off the hook” good and I must admit that I was pleasantly surprised at just how tasty they were as well as how easy they were to whip up. I always get a few “correction emails” when I call anything burnt...
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy