San Antonio, TX

21-year-old Jaime Perez and another died after a car crash on the South Side (San Antonio, TX)

 4 days ago

21-year-old Jaime Perez and another died after a car crash on the South Side (San Antonio, TX)

Authorities identified 21-year-old Jaime Perez as the victim who died after a rollover crash late Wednesday on the South Side that also claimed the life of another person. The fatal car accident took place near Research Plaza and S. New Braunfels Avenue [...]

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

