El Paso County 16-year-old missing

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An El Paso County teen has been missing since Thursday.

Elijah Chiasson, 16, was last seen at the Woodmen Hills Rec Center around 7 p.m.

Elijah is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds, has brown eyes and red hair with the tips dyed black.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the words ‘Rock Star’ on it, black, ripped skinny jeans, a red Louis Vuitton belt, black shoes and a red backpack.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Elijah to call (719) 390-5555.

