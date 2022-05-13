Excellent Educator: Currituck English teacher shares passion for chess

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s not often a fishing trip is considered part of the high school health and physical education curriculum. Jenn Vedder, on the the other hand, believes it’s essential. “One of our standards of learning in P.E. is lifetime skills. Fishing is one...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re thinking about college for you or your student, there’s a great opportunity to get more information on what Tidewater Community College can offer. The Virginia Beach and Portsmouth campus of TCC is hosting an open house. Get the details from Dr. Kia Hardy.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our local sports scene needs your help! There is a shortage of officials and umpires. Umpire training begins Sunday, May 22nd. Reach out to evoa.com/baseball-umpire-registration/ for more details.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 13th Annual OK-5K and 1-Mile Run, Walk, Roll & Stroll is coming back in person, and you can be a part of it! Kristen Ricks and Danielle Nance from Eggleston joined us with the details. Eggleston. 13th Annual OK-5K and 1-Mile Run, Walk, Roll...
In the first six months of 2021, nearly 87% of gun stores nationwide saw an increase in African American women buying firearms. That's the group local firearms instructor Joel Jones is targeting to teach gun safety.
The former heavyweight contender operates a boxing and fitness business in Military Circle Mall. Now, he and a partner are calling on Norfolk to join them in putting more children in the ring to keep them out of trouble.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Show wants to celebrate the class of 2022! Head over to The Hampton Roads Show.com and click on the Class of 2022 box to submit your senior’s photo to our Celebrate Class of 2022 gallery. Look for them right here on HRS starting on June 1st!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The time passed by in the blink of an eye! It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. I’m leaving today with confidence that I am prepared for whatever the future has to offer. I can say that interning at WAVY has been...
The backlash started after Dr. Allyn Walker's controversial comments they made in an interview with the Prostasia Foundation regarding their book, "A Long Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity," gained traction on social media and gained national attention.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you having trouble with your hand, fingers, wrist or elbow? Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Caroline Triepel at TPMG Hand, Wrist and Elbow Surgery joined us with some helpful information on how they can help relieve your pain. TPMG Hand, Wrist, and Elbow Surgery. They are...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Fried chicken is probably the best comfort food you can have in any region of the USA. Right? So, what about Norfolk? Let’s check out the top 5 most popular fried chicken restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia:
An elderly woman suffered a medical emergency at the Portsmouth Sportsplex this morning, dispatchers confirmed. It comes after several people 65 and older had to be hospitalized after long waits in the heat for vaccine gift cards on Monday. Read more: https://bit.ly/3t33g2b.
VIRGINIA BEACH — Leon Fentress, a young U.S. Army corporal serving in Vietnam, died when a truck that he was a passenger in ran over a landmine on Feb. 1, 1970. He was just one month shy of his 21st birthday. Fentress was buried in the cemetery at Piney...
Police respond to shooting on W Little Creek Rd in …. 200 evacuated after electrical fire at Suffolk apartment …. Navy captain accused of fracturing wife’s ribs in …. Local ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ events organized after …. Norfolk church hosted gas giveaway Saturday morning. Man fatally...
Comments / 0