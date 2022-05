MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young man was charged with first degree murder by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) on May 13. Leanthony Kiser told authorities that following an argument with his uncle, the 19-year-old instructed his friends to shoot his uncle and drove them to him. According to a police affidavit, the conspirators got out of the vehicle and began shooting at Kiser's uncle, but two other men were struck instead.

