EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio - Over the first four months of 2021, East Cleveland police officers were involved in a car chase almost once per day, with 40% of them ending in crashes. The high number of chases led Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer to conduct and in-depth analysis of the city and its police department. The analysis found the fastest chase reached 121 mph and 100% of the people who were arrested for chases were Black. The chases also led to three deaths.

EAST CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO