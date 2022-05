Spotted lanternflies, an invasive insect from China which made it’s way to New Jersey and Hudson County in 2021, are about to rear their spotted heads again. Ava Mroz, an Environmental Assistant at the Secaucus Environmental Department, told the Hudson Reporter how to best prepare for the onslaught of nature-killing bugs that first become an issue last year. According to Mroz, currently the spotted lanternflies are still in their egg forms, with the possibility that some have hatched.

